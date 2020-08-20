Delhi, August 20: Heavy rains lashed national capital thus causing waterlogging in several areas. As a result of which traffic snarks were also reported. According to an ANI update, heavy traffic congestion was seen at Sarita Vihar in Delhi as the city continued to receive rainfall.

Delhi Traffic police took to Twitter to inform about an obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Satyam towards Kasturba Underpass, Maharaja Surajmal Marg due to waterlogging at Jhilmil. Commuters have been asked to avoid the stretch. Traffic police informed that Waterlogging was reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageway) as a result of which vehicular movement has been hindered. Delhi Rains: Early Morning Showers in National Capital Lead to Waterlogging, Traffic Disrupted in Several Places.

Heavy Traffic at Sarita Vihar

Heavy traffic congestion at Sarita Vihar in Delhi as the city continues to receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/CYQnlZSqbS — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Delhites received heavy rains on Thursday morning too, a day after facing heavy rains which caused massive waterlogging across the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi during the next two hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).