New Delhi, August 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of the 5th edition of the nationwide annual cleanliness survey, 'Swachh Survekshan 2020', today, i.e. on August 20. The results will be announced at 11am on Thursday. This is the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by PM in January 2016. The Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results live streaming can be watched on the Swachh Bharat Urban YouTube channel. The event can also be watched live on the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry webscast.

A total of 129 awards will be handed over to the top performing cities and states at the "Swachh Mahotsav" event. Earlier this week, the Ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain said that 1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along the Ganga river.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large-scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

In the first edition of 'Swachh Survekshan', Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India. Meanwhile, Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years.

