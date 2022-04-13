Amritsar, Apr 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at Shri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School here on Wednesday, said police.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire incident.

The fire erupted at the fourth floor of the school building due to a short circuit in an air conditioned unit.

At the time of the fire incident, 4,800 students were present in the school.

Fire-fighting vehicles took half an hour to put out the fire, said police.

Videos of the fire incident also surfaced on social media. The school management said all students were safe.

