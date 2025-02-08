Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a storeroom at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus coaching depot here on Saturday night and was put out quickly, officials said.

“There is no report of any injury to anyone due to the fire,” a WR spokesperson said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sonamarg Market, CM Omar Abdullah Offers His Condolences (Watch Videos).

The fire started around 10.35 pm in a storeroom of the coach depot, located close to the Khar station.

The Mumbai fire brigade sent three fire engines to the spot. With the help of the depot staff, the firefighters quickly brought the situation under control and extinguished the flames, he said.

Also Read | Surajkund Mela 2025 Ticket Price, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline – All Details Here.

The fire was confined to a non-passenger area and did not cause any damage or disrupt train operations, railway officials said.

A civic official said that multiple agencies, including the fire brigade, police, and ambulance services, were mobilised, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)