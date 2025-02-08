Ganderbal, February 8: A huge fire broke out in a main market in the famous resort town of Sonamarg here on Saturday, officials said. Visuals showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out from the market. Several fire tenders reached the spot and worked to extinguish the fire. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has offered his condolences and promised swift aid and strong support to those affected. Ganderbal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Main Market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out in Sonamarg Market

#WATCH | Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out at the main market in Sonamarg. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YB5UPgbBRK — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Today on 08/02/2025, fire broke out in the main market of Sonamarg, Ganderbal. In its response, SDRF rescue team from the Sub-Component Gund, along with the Fire & Emergency Services, is actively working to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/ONN8V2otqf — SDRF Kashmir (@KashmirSdrf) February 8, 2025

Taking on X, Abdullah wrote, "Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonamarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)