New Delhi, February 8: The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela is taking place from 7th to 23rd February 2025 in Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana. As one of the world’s largest craft fairs, it attracts over a million visitors annually. Featuring handcrafted artifacts, textiles, folk performances, and regional cuisines, the event is a must-visit for art and culture enthusiasts.

Representing the ethos of rural India, the Surajkund Mela celebrates the unique diversity of Indian traditions and culture. It showcases some of the most exquisite handlooms and handicrafts of India. Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 Start and End Dates: Everything To Know About All About One Of The World's Largest Crafts Fairs.

Surajkund Mela 2025 Ticket Price

The ticket prices for Surajkund Mela vary based on the day of the visit:

Weekdays (Monday to Friday): INR 120 per person.

Surajkund Mela 2025 Date, Time, Ticket: From Timings to How To Book Tickets, Here’s All You Need To Know About Surajkund International Crafts Mela. Weekends (Saturday & Sunday): INR 180 per person.

How To Book Surajkund Mela 2025 Tickets Online and Offline?

For the first time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Haryana Tourism Corporation to simplify ticket booking. Visitors can purchase tickets through multiple channels:

Online Booking

DMRC Momentum 2.0 App – Tickets can be booked directly via the app for a hassle-free experience.

Offline Booking

Metro Stations: Select Delhi Metro stations will have ticket counters selling Mela tickets.

On-Site Purchase: Tickets can be purchased at the Mela venue from designated counters.

Special Counters: Additional booths will be available at key entry points to reduce waiting times.

Other Facilities at Surajkund Mela 2025

Parking: DMRC has arranged 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, along with a special bus parking area for group travellers.

Theme State: A specific state will be highlighted with a dedicated pavilion showcasing its unique crafts, traditions, and cuisine.

Visitors are encouraged to book tickets in advance, especially on weekends, to avoid last-minute rush.

