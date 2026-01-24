Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical company in the MIDC Pawane area of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, this afternoon.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

Visuals from the site show raging flames engulfing the company as thick black plumes of smoke billow into the air.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

