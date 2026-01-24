New Delhi, January 24: The Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old habitual offender on Saturday following a brief exchange of gunfire in the southeast district of the national capital. The accused, identified as Satish Bhati, was wanted in connection with several criminal cases across the city. The encounter took place during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after the police acted on specific intelligence regarding the suspect's movements.

Officials stated that the Special Staff of the Southeast District had laid a trap near Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road. When Bhati was spotted on a motorcycle and signalled to pull over, he allegedly attempted to evade the police party and opened fire. In the ensuing confrontation, police personnel returned fire and successfully overpowered the suspect. No injuries were reported among the police team during the operation. KRK Arrested: Actor Kamaal R Khan Held for Firing 4 Rounds At Residential Building in Mumbai.

Recovery of Arms and Stolen Property

Following the arrest, a thorough search was conducted at the scene. Police recovered a country-made pistol that was allegedly used by the accused to fire at the officers. Additionally, six mobile phones were seized from his possession, which investigators suspect were recently snatched or robbed from various victims. The motorcycle used by Bhati during the incident is also believed to be linked to previous criminal activities.

Preliminary investigations have established that Bhati is a "habitual offender" with a documented history of involvement in multiple crimes. His previous record includes several cases of snatching and armed robbery registered in various police stations across Delhi. Authorities are currently verifying the origin of the recovered motorcycle to determine if it was stolen.

The Delhi Police have registered a formal case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. The charges include attempt to murder, obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty, and illegal possession of firearms. The accused has been taken into custody for further interrogation to ascertain his involvement in other unsolved robberies in the southeast region. Bengaluru Man Arrested for Stealing Women’s Undergarments, Posting Photos Wearing Them.

Investigators are also examining the data from the six recovered mobile phones to identify their rightful owners and link them to specific FIRs. A senior officer confirmed that the probe is ongoing to identify any potential accomplices who may have assisted Bhati in his criminal operations or provided him with the illegal weapon.

