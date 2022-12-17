New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at at the Pheonix Hospital in South Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1 on Saturday morning.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The blaze was reported in the basement of the hospital.

A fire call was received at 0908 this morning.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze is now under control, fire department officials said.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

