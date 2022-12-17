Roorkee, December 16: In a shocking incident, a teacher allegedly thrashed a 9-year-old student to death for crating trouble in classroom. The incident took place in Bhagwanpur area Roorkee district of Uttarakhand four days ago. The victim has been identified as Moh Ali. He was a Class 3 student at Rehmaniya madrasa.

TOI reported that 45-year-old Zeeshan Gada, the accused teacher, allegedly banged Ali's head on the desk in anger as he was reportedly creating trouble. He has now been arrested by police.

The child was rushed to Saharanpur hospital for treatment after his parents saw blood oozing out from nose and ear. The boy was later referred to Chandigarh hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night. Police have arrested Zeeshan and booked him under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

The teacher assaulted Ali when he was playing with other students in the class on Saturday. Zeeshan then came to class after hearing commotion and assaulted Ali and banged his head on the desk. The boy’s father said Zeeshan was in great pain while being treated at Saharanpur hospital.

Police have registered a case against the teacher and produced him before a local court on Thursday, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

