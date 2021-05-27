Fire broke out at an electrical sub-station in Visakhapatnam (Photo/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at an electrical sub-station of Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh during the early morning on Thursday.

The fire was doused after three fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet.

The authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

