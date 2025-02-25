New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2 on Tuesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire department received the call at 2:11 pm following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.The incident occurred in a factory spread across 400 square yards with a ground-plus-three-floor structure.

Also Read | Mahesh Langa Arrested: ED Arrests Gujarat-Based Journalist in Money Laundering Case.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)