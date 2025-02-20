Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at a garment shop in Gurugram's Sadar Bazar late Wednesday, said the police.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the police added.

The police received a call regarding the incident at 12 am, and fire tenders were dispatched to the spot immediately to douse the fire.

"The officials of the fire department reached the spot as soon as they received the information. The fire has been controlled now. The reason for the eruption of the fire is not immediately known. There is no loss of life or injury," Ram Karan, SHO, Gurugram, told reporters.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

