New Delhi, February 19: Delhi LG V K Saxena on Wednesday invited Delhi-elect chief Minister Rekha Gupta to form the new government in Delhi. After being elected as the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party leader, Rekha Gupta met the Delhi LG at Raj Niwas and claimed to form the government. "Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Smt Rekha Gupta, called on Hon'ble LG, Shri V. K. Saxena at Raj Niwas and staked her claim to form the new Government of NCT of Delhi," the social media account of the Delhi LG said.

"Hon'ble LG accepted the claim and invited her to form the new government" BJP Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva was also present. After Rekha Gupta was elected as the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party leader, she expressed her gratitude to the party on Wednesday. Rekha Gupta Meets Delhi LG VK Saxena, Stakes Claim To Form Government (See Pics and Video).

LG VK Saxena Invites BJP’s Rekha Gupta To Form Govt in Delhi

Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Smt Rekha Gupta called on Hon’ble LG, Shri V. K. Saxena at Raj Niwas and staked her claim to form the new Government of NCT of Delhi. Hon’ble LG accepted the claim and invited her to form the new government. pic.twitter.com/OYnZyj3gbl — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 19, 2025

Speaking to media persons, she said, "I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you." In a post on X, Gupta said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support of yours has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights." Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi CM, Elected Leader by Newly-Elected BJP MLAs.

Meanwhile, celebrations started outside Gupta's residence after the declaration. She is set to become the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi. On Wednesday, she was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs. Rekha Gupta, elected from Shalimar Bagh, will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar attended the meeting of the newly elected MLAs.

The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)