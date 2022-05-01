Fire breaks out in a godown in Musheerabad (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): A fire broke out on Saturday night in a scrap godown in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Makes Record Recovery of Over Rs 23 Crores Fines from Ticketless Travellers.

"No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained," said the police official.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Postman Booked for Misplacing Over 200 EPIC Voter Cards in Thane District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)