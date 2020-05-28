India News | Fire Breaks out at Hotel in Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in the second and fourth floors of Hotel Fortune building in Dhobi Talao here on Wednesday.

The situation is totally under control now and no injuries have been reported, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"About 25 resident doctors who were at the hotel have been evacuated safely," it added. (ANI)

