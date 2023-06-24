Amaravati, June 24: A fire broke out early Saturday morning at a shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, officials said. No loss of life or damage to property was reported till the filing of this report.

A viral video accessed by the ANI shows smoke coming out of a gutted structure with firefighters battling to douse the blaze. Tiruppur Fire: Heavy Losses in Textile Capital After Massive Blaze Engulfs 50 Shops in Banyan Street (Watch Video).

Fire at Shopping Mall in Prakasam:

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Fire tenders present on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0OZUVZ0bdR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

"A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh," officials said. "Fire tenders were battling the blaze minutes after being alerted," they said. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on Third Floor of College in Kandivali, None Hurt.

Locals gathered at the spot after word of the incident spread. The immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained. More details are awaited.

