A fire broke out at a college in Kandivali area of Mumbai on June 21. According to reports, the fire broke out on the third floor of KES Law College in Mumbai's Kandivali. When alerted, three fire engines reached the spot to extinguish the blaze. There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident. Mumbai Fire: 60 Rescued, One Injured After Blaze Engulfs Building in Zaveri Bazar Area (Watch Video).

Mumbai College Fire:

Fire breaks out at a college in Mumbai’s Kandivali area. 3 fire tenders at the spot. No one injured in the fire: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

