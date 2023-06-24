Chennai, June 24: A fire due to a short circuit engulfed around 50 shops in the Banyan street of Tiruppur, the textile capital of South India.

The fire has been doused by early Saturday morning after many shops have been gutted leading to huge losses. However, there was no deaths or injuries in the fire as nearly all shops were shut down for the day. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on Third Floor of College in Kandivali, None Hurt.

Tiruppur Fire:

Fire breaks out Tiruppur banian bazaar containing makeshift structures selling T shirts and banians in Tiruppur city. @NewIndianXpress @Erode @Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/FZu61cuX9x — saravanan mp (@saravananwriter) June 23, 2023

Many international brands of repute are made at Tiruppur. The annual turnover of the Tiruppur textile industry is around Rs 50,000 crore. Sources in the industry told IANS that the fire has gutted around 50 shops and losses are estimated to be more than thousands of crore. Gurugram Fire: Blaze Erupts at Wine Shop Near Golf Course Road, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

A business man in Tiruppur told IANS, "The industry is already reeling under several issues, including lack of orders in Europe due to the Ukraine-Russia war, shortage of raw materials and other issues. This loss will compound the losses of the already struggling industry." He also said that the exact losses will be assessed soon.

