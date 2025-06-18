Haridwar, June 18: A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Mooldaspur Majra village under the Bahadarabad police station area of Haridwar district on Wednesday, resulting in injuries and loss of livestock, as per police officials. According to officials, the blaze destroyed property worth lakhs. Five cattle died, and one person sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Fire tenders from Roorkee, Chitkul, Bahadarabad, and Mayapur fire stations were dispatched to the site. Firefighting operations began soon after arrival and continued for several hours before the fire was brought under control.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: A fire breaks out at a firecracker factory in Mooldaspur, Bahadrabad area, leaving two people seriously injured and causing damage worth lakhs. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze, while senior police officials also arrived. Rescue and… pic.twitter.com/zzgbuxrwji — IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Vansh Bahadur Yadav said, "As soon as we received the alert, four fire tenders from different stations were sent to the location. The fire is now almost fully under control."

The unit was involved in manufacturing sparklers. A preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. Authorities are also examining the factory's license and records to verify compliance with safety regulations. Yadav added, "A forensic team has reached the spot, and further investigation is underway.

