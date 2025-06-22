Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a moving road dust cleaning Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) vehicle at the Telangana State Assembly in Hyderabad on Sunday, as per officials.

The driver escaped safely, and two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the flames, but the GHMC vehicle was completely damaged.

According to a fire official, "Today, in the early morning hours around 1 am, a GHMC road dust cleaning vehicle suddenly caught fire while cleaning the road at the Telangana Assembly. Upon noticing the fire, the driver immediately evacuated the vehicle. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire, but the GHMC vehicle was completely damaged in the flames. There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined."

There were no casualties reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Earlier, a major fire tragedy was averted in Hyderabad due to the rapid intervention of Telangana's Dial-112 emergency response system. The incident occurred at Garden Tower, an apartment complex near First Lancer, after an electrical short circuit in an AC unit sparked flames, said Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in a statement.

According to a Fire official," On the morning of 16th June 2025, a potentially devastating fire accident was averted thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (Dial-112), operated from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Hyderabad."

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in Garden Tower, near First Lancer, Hyderabad. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire originated due to an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner unit. The situation was especially critical as the apartment is located near a school and a petrol pump, raising the risk of a larger catastrophe.

At 10:17 AM, a distress call was received through the Dial-112 emergency number. The system, which integrates major emergency services including Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women's Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077), immediately triggered a multi-agency response.

Upon receiving the alert, the TGiCCC team promptly coordinated with the Masabtank Police Station and the Fire Department. Emergency response units were swiftly dispatched to the location. The local police and fire services reached the scene within minutes, took control of the situation, and managed to extinguish the fire before it could escalate further. No casualties were reported, and the residents of the building were safely evacuated. (ANI)

