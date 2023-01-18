New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A fire broke out in southeast Delhi's Badarpur NTPC Eco Park on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty was reported and the fire was doused off, they said.

Also Read | Transgenders Help Woman Deliver Baby Onboard Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express Train, Video Goes Viral.

A call about the fire in Badarpur NTPC Eco Park was received at 5.39 pm following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior police official said.

The flames were doused off by 10 pm and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Labourers Killed, One Injured After Wall of Crusher Plant Collapses in Jabalpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)