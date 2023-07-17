Vidisha, July 17: A fire broke out in a coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Kurwai Kethora station on Monday, informed the Railway officials, adding that all passengers are safe and the fire has been extinguished. Vande Bharat Express Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Battery Box on Bhopal-Delhi Train Coach in Madhya Pradesh, Passengers Evacuated Safely.

Fire in Vande Bharat Express Coach

VIDEO | A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier today. No injury was reported in the incident. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/m1Nj0mHJ46 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2023

Vande Bharat Express Catches Fire in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh | A fire was reported in battery box of one of the coaches in a Vande Bharat Express at Kurwai Kethora station. The fire brigade reached the site and extinguished the fire: Indian Railways — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 17, 2023

According to the Indian Railways, a fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches, when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi. Vande Bharat Express Train on Ajmer-Delhi Route Pelted With Stones 13 Times Since Launch in April, Cause Remains Unknown: Report.

All Passengers Are Safe, Confirms Indian Railways.

#UPDATE | MP: All Passengers are safe. After examination train will be dispatched soon: Indian Railways https://t.co/Z9FUYma5V6 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 17, 2023

The fire has been extinguished and all passengers are safe. After the full examination, the train will be dispatched soon, an official of the Indian Railways said. “Fire brigade reached site on time and fire extinguished at 07:58 hrs,” the railway official informed.

