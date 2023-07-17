A coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire in Madhya Pradesh on July 17. According to initial reports, the fire was reported in battery box of coach number C-14 of Vande Bharat Express train at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The fire brigade reached the site and extinguished the blaze, said the Indian Railways. All passengers were evacuated safely. A video of the incident shows the fire emanating from one of the coaches of Vande Bharat Express train. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Vande Bharat Express Train on Ajmer-Delhi Route Pelted With Stones 13 Times Since Launch in April, Cause Remains Unknown: Report.

Vande Bharat Express Fire Video:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A fire was reported in battery box of one of the coaches in a Vande Bharat Express at Kurwai Kethora station. Fire brigade reached the site and extinguished the fire. All passengers are safe. No injuries reported. The fire is limited to Battery Box Only.… pic.twitter.com/E2s9ED99VH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 17, 2023

