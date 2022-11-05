Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) The first batch of 87 students of government-run schools were selected to pursue a degree course under the 'IIT-Madras for All' initiative, an official at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras said on Saturday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi presented the admission letters to 45 students at an event here.

Aimed at providing quality education accessible to all, the 'Anaivarukum IIT-M (IIT-Madras for All) scheme has been rolled out at IIT-Madras, in which students who studied in government and corporation schools were selected to take up BS degree course in data science and applications at the university.

"The initiative aims to increase the number of government school students who are enrolled in our BS programme. We are excited that the first batch of students through this initiative has now been admitted," IIT Madras Director professor V Kamakoti said. "We aim to grow this further and make quality education accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic status," he said.

After the scrutiny of the applications, the first batch of 87 students was selected to take up the course at the institution. The initiative offers scholarships to eligible candidates and provides certification, diploma or degree on completion of the degree.

Students who graduate with a BS degree would be able to take up M.Tech or apply to post graduate degrees offered by universities located overseas.

The data science degree enables students to manage data, visualise patterns to gain managerial insights and build models to make effective business decisions. Through extensive training and experiential learning, the students are well trained to meet industry standards, he said.

