Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 26 (PTI) The Fisheries rescue team on Tuesday rescued seven fishermen who got stranded due to mechanical failure of their boat around 12 nautical miles off Chettuva harbour near here.

Fisheries officials said the boat went deep sea fishing three days ago but got stranded due to mechanical failure.

"Azhikode fisheries station received information about the stranded boat at 8.30 in the morning. The rescue operation was done by a team led by Marine Enforcement Vigilance wing officials and others," the department said in a release.

The boat belongs to Chavakkad resident Babu and the seven fishermen were from Kollam district, it said.

The department said there are two rescue boats at Chettuva for rescue operations like this along with a Fisheries station at Azhikode which includes a Marine enforcement unit that operates round the clock.

