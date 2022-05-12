Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): A five-day National Film Festival is being organised in Jammu and Kashmir from June 15 to June 20, said an official.

The festival will be held across various districts of the Valley, where 40-50 movies will be shown to the people in multiple cinema halls of the Union Territory, said principal secretary to Lieutenant Governor of UT, Nitishwar Kumar.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 2 Daughters.

He said that through the festival the local talent of Kashmir will get exposure in the field as there are many youth showing interest in the field of art.

"We'll show around 40-50 films in cinema halls. This will be spread in the entire Union Territory. The film festival will promote local artists as they will get the opportunity to meet renowned directors, actors, singers and lyricists," said Kumar.

Also Read | WHO Must Be Reformed, India Ready to Play Key Role: PM Modi at 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.

He said the entry applications for the film festival have begun already, adding, "Till now the organising team has received around 136 applications. I appreciate and thank the people who are going to attend the festival."

The Indian filmmakers and music producers have submitted their original films under three broad categories including feature films, non-feature films and music videos which will be shown to the people.

The official said that the idea behind the film festival is to promote the talent and film culture across the valley and revive the old cinema halls which have not seen gatherings for a long time.

"We aim to show multiple films at around 20 cinema halls in 20 different locations. There are over 40 plus awards for the winners to be given during the film festival award ceremony." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)