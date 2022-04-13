Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Five people, including three children, were killed and 13 others injured on Wednesday after an overloaded jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The accident took place near Nandeshwar Mahadev temple under the Nai police station limits.

Also Read | Bullet Train Corridor: Longest Bridge on Narmada River in Gujarat to Be Completed by June 2024.

"Five people were killed and 13 others were injured in the accident," Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Chaudhary said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over the incident.

Also Read | Punjab: Organs of 4-Year-Old Brain-Dead Boy Help Save Lives of Three Patients.

"The death of 5 people is very sad in the accident on Udaipur-Jhadol road in Udaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured in the accident," Gehlot tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)