Chandigarh, April 13: In a noble initiative, the organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy helped to save the lives of three terminally ill patients. The body of the brain-dead person was with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the patient identified as Gurjot Singh was injured after falling from a height on April 2. Singh, who hails from Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala. Later, he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9. World Organ Donation Day 2020: What is Live Organ Donation? Rules You Should Know Before Donating Your Organ to a Patient!.

Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent-cum-head, department of hospital administration, PGIMER, and nodal officer, ROTTO (north) said, "As per regulations, two confirmatory tests with a gap of 12 hours were conducted, after which the family was counselled about the possibility of organ donation. The family considered the option and eventually agreed."

As there was no matching recipient at PGIMER for liver, the institute contacted NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation) in order to explore options with other transplant hospitals for matching recipients.

Finally, the institute managed to match with a recipient who was admitted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi. Post which, the liver was to the national capital by road.

Speaking about the same Dr Koushal said, "It was a race against time. A green corridor was created from PGIMER to ILBS with the excellent collaboration of police administration from all districts from Chandigarh to Delhi so that the donated organ could be transported in the shortest possible time."

At the same time, the nephrology department of PGIMER identified a few potential recipients for the donated kidneys and pancreas which were then transplanted to two matching recipients by the early hours of April 10.

