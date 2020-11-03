New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Five men were arrested for their alleged involvement in betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Rohini's Budh Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Singh (42), a resident of Sultanpur Majra Dabas, Ravinder Kumar (40), a resident of Pooth Kalan, Dharamvir (38) and Pawan Dahiya (46), both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, and Akashdeep (36), a resident of Budh Vihar, they said.

Also Read | Odisha Bans Sale and Use of Firecrackers From November 10 to 30 Due to Its Harmful Consequences Amid COVID-19 and Approaching Winter.

“On Tuesday, police received information regarding betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore.

“A raid was conducted at C-Block, Sector-5 Rohini, where five persons were found present in a room and live telecast of the match was on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said.

Also Read | Firecrackers Banned in West Bengal: Govt Imposes Ban on Bursting of Crackers on Kali Puja and Diwali 2020.

“They were using 10 mobile phones for betting. One laptop was being used to maintain records of runs and overs etc, and another for entering the betting details,” the DCP said.

Investigation revealed that Amarjeet Singh was the kingpin of the betting racket. He has been involved in betting for many years. Earlier, he used to work as a property dealer, Mishra said.

The accused said that after the lockdown, they were having difficulty in making money through their regular businesses and, therefore, got involved in betting, police said.

Ten mobile phones, one laptop and one LED TV were seized from their possession, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)