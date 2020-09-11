Shillong, Sept 11 (PTI) Five more people died due to COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the death toll in the northeastern state to 24, a senior official said on Friday.

At least 250 people tested positive for the disease since Thursday, which pushed the tally to 3,447, he said.

"Five people, including two women, died due to COVID- 19 since Thursday. Barring one, who hailed from Jaintia Hill region, all of them are residents of state capital Shillong in East Khasi Hills," Health Services director Aman War told PTI.

Of the 250 fresh cases, 138 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 54 in East Jantia Hills, 35 in West Garo Hills, 11 in Ri-bhoi, four in South West Garo Hills, three each in North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, and two in West Jaintia Hills.

Meghalaya currently has 1,534 active coronavirus cases, while 1,889 have recovered from the disease, including 66 since Thursday.

A total of 1.09 Iakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the the northeastern state so far.

