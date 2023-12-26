Bijapur, Dec 26 (PTI) Five Naxalites surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a senior official said.

They were active in the Gangaloor Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist group as militia 'deputy commander', Gram Rakashak Dal member, and militia 'commander', and involved in several violent incidents in the past, he said.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Woman Flushes Husband’s Chopped-Off Genitals Down the Toilet for Having Sex With Teen Niece.

They will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he said.

The five Naxalites turned themselves in citing disappointment with hollow Maoist ideology and impressed with the state's rehabilitation policy, the official added.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Scare at Israel Embassy Proves False Alarm, Say Delhi Police (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)