New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI)

Five shops at GB Road caught fire on Saturday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze at 3.54 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire that had broken out in one shop at Gali Sitara slowly spread to four others in the neighbourhood.

No casualty has been reported yet, it said.

