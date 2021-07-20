Mathura, Jul 20 (PTI) A woman died while four others were rescued after a part of sand mound fell on them on the outskirts of Akrur village here on Tuesday, police said.

The dead woman has been identified as 30-year-old Renu of the village, said Martand Prakash Singh SP (City).

The part of the mound fell on five women when they were digging earth.

Finding the women buried, two girls rushed to the village to bring villagers, who started the rescue operation.

After the arrival of police, the rescue operation was intensified and all five women were taken out, police said.

According to officials, while four women--Asha, Rajni, Vimlesh and Savitri--were admitted to a hospital are recovering, Renu succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police added.

