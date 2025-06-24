New Delhi, June 24: Flight operations to and from several airports in the country were disrupted due to airspace closures in Qatar and parts of the Gulf region on Monday. This included -- (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and Mangaluru International Airport. In addition, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow and Cochin International Airport in Kerala also issued advisories cautioning passengers of possible delays and cancellations.

In a statement, Cochin International Airport confirmed operational disruptions to several flights due to operational reasons. The affected flights include A1953 (Cochin to Doha), SG018 (Cochin to Dubai), 6E1403 (Cochin to Abu Dhabi), 6E1493 (Cochin to Riyadh), 6E1271 (Cochin to Muscat), 6E1272 (Muscat to Cochin), 6E1206/055 (Bahrain to Cochin to Dammam), SG017 (Dubai to Cochin), and 6E1404 (Abu Dhabi to Cochin), it said. Qatar PM Secured Iran's Approval for Ceasefire with Israel After Trump Call.

Authorities at all these airports advised passengers to confirm flight statuses with their airlines before heading to the airport, seeking their cooperation during this period. This came following a significant escalation that unfolded in the region after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar-- the largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN. UAE, Italy, and Saudi Arabia Condemn Iran's Missile Attack on Qatar, Urge Return to Dialogue.

The attacks were believed to be a retaliatory move by Iran following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities -- Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow -- in the early hours of Sunday. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) what he described as a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

