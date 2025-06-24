World News | UAE, Italy, and Saudi Arabia Condemn Iran's Missile Attack on Qatar, Urge Return to Dialogue

Doha [Qatar], June 24 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued strong condemnations over Iran's missile attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) denounced the attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a breach of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace. The UAE expressed full solidarity with Qatar and unwavering support for measures to protect Qatari citizens and residents.

"The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the State of Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and its airspace, which constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter. The UAE underscored its categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar, stressing that such actions undermine regional security and stability," the statement read.

The UAE also warned that continued military provocations risk undermining regional security and could lead to catastrophic consequences for international peace.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its unwavering support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its citizens and residents. The UAE reaffirmed the urgent need to halt military escalation and warned against continued acts of provocation that threaten to destabilise regional security and risk dragging the region into dangerous paths with catastrophic repercussions for international peace and security. Furthermore, the Ministry called for implementing diplomatic solutions grounded in the principles of good neighbourliness, emphasising that serious dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the current crises and preserving the security, stability, and peace of the region and its peoples," the statement added.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, described the aggression as "entirely unacceptable", reaffirming its solidarity with Qatar and offering all necessary resources to counter the threat.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms possible, the aggression launched by Iran against the brotherly State of Qatar, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, and an entirely unacceptable act that cannot be justified under any circumstances. The Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the State of Qatar and places all its capabilities at Qatar's disposal in support of any measures it may take," the statement read.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a post on X, also extended her government's support to Qatar.

In a post on X, she expressed her government's closeness to Qatar, noting constant communication with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Gulf leaders amid the worsening crisis. "On behalf of the Italian Government, I wish to express my sincere closeness to Qatar for the Iranian attack suffered in these hours on its territory. I have been in constant contact with Emir al-Thani and all Gulf actors since the crisis has further worsened. We all agree on the need to immediately return to the negotiating table and resume a political dialogue that can provide a prospect of peace and stability for the region," Meloni stated.

The condemnations came after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN.

The move is expected to be a retaliatory move by Iran after the US's airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday. (ANI)

