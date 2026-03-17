New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for further consideration of the Appropriation Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, according to the revised list of business.

Proceedings in both Houses will commence at 11 am on March 13.

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The Bill seeks to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. The Finance Minister will seek the leave of the House to introduce the Bill and subsequently move that it be taken into consideration and passed, subject to the voting of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26.

'The Appropriation Bill, 2026' was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 13.

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As per the revised List of Business, several Union ministers are scheduled to lay papers on the table of the House. Prataprao Jadhav will present documents related to the Ministries of AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare, while Pankaj Chaudhary will lay papers pertaining to the Ministry of Finance. Anupriya Patel will table documents for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and BL Verma will present papers relating to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be presented by Radha Mohan Das Agrawal and Sanjay Yadav. The reports will include action taken by the government on earlier recommendations and reports on Demands for Grants for the Ministries of Home Affairs and Development of the North Eastern Region for the financial year 2026-27.

Reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will be laid on the table by MPs Saket Gokhale and Sujeet Kumar. These will cover Demands for Grants related to the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Similarly, reports of the Committee on External Affairs will be presented by Rajeev Shukla and John Brittas. These will include the committee's report on Demands for Grants for the Ministry of External Affairs and an action taken report on recommendations related to the evaluation of India's Indian Ocean strategy.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Finance will be laid by Narain Dass Gupta and Darshana Singh, covering Demands for Grants for the Ministries of Finance, Planning, and Statistics and Programme Implementation for the financial year 2026-27.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development will be presented by Rajendra Gehlot and Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, pertaining to Demands for Grants for the Ministries of Labour and Employment, Textiles, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas will present its report through Mayankkumar Nayak and Chunnilal Garasiya regarding Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Water Resources will also be laid by Seema Dwivedi and Balyogi Umesh Nath relating to Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Jal Shakti, including the departments of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The House will also take up further discussion on the working of the Ministry of Rural Development, a matter earlier raised by member K Laxman. (ANI)

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