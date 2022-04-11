New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) To ease the transit of passengers between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the NCRTC will construct a 280-metre-long foot over bridge (FOB) with a travelator, an official statement said on Monday.

Sarai Kale Khan will be one of the major stations on the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) semi high-speed rail corridor.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is strategically located in close vicinity of Nizamuddin Metro station, Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and Vir Haqiqat Rai Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

"The distance between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is about 300 metres. Due to the distance, a travelator was considered important on the FOB, so that passengers can seamlessly travel in between the modes," said a statement by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Also Read | US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi Lauds India’s Humanitarian Support for Ukraine People.

Such a facility will be immensely beneficial to the commuters including women, elderly, children and specially abled people, travelling to and from Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is also significant as all three priority corridors (Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut) in the first phase of the RRTS project will converge there. Interoperability will facilitate the commuters to travel from one corridor to another without hassle to change the train, the statement said.

It said that the RRTS stations will be seamlessly integrated with the airport, railway stations, metro stations, and ISBTs.

The statement further said that for smooth and orderly vehicular movement in and around the station, traffic integration is being designed to create additional drive-in space for all types of vehicles.

"Dedicated pick-up/drop-off zones are also being created at RRTS station to ensure congestion-free traffic movement. It will have pedestrian-friendly paths, lifts, escalators, sitting areas and other commuter-centric amenities facilitating universal access," the statement said.

The construction of Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is in full swing and piers of this elevated station are being erected. The station will have three levels i.e. ground, concourse, and platform level.

The 17 km priority section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor will be made operational by 2025, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)