Oppo India will officially announce prices for its latest Oppo F21 Pro 5G series in the country tomorrow. The smartphones will go official via an online event that is scheduled for 5 pm IST. The Chinese smartphone maker will also launch OPPO Enco Air2 Pro alongside the new F21 Pro series 5G, which could include F21 Pro and F21 Pro+ wherein the former will also be offered in 4G and 5G versions. Moreover, the launch event will be streamed online via the company's official social media accounts. The company had introduced the Oppo F21 Pro in Bangladesh ahead of its India debut. Oppo F21 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC Debuts in Bangladesh.

Based on the recent teasers revealed by the company, the Oppo F21 Pro will carry a boxy design with flat edges, similar to the latest iPhones with a leather-finished back panel. Oppo says the handset will get the industry-first Fiberglass leather back panel making it thinner, lighter and more durable.

Based on the recent reports, the OPPO F21 Pro 4G model could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, while the 5G version may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone will carry a triple rear camera module housed in a rectangular bump positioned on the left side. The 4G variant will get a 32MP RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie snapper while the 5G version may get a 16MP shooter. The handset will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Let your widest smile always be in focus with the exceptional Bokeh Flare Portrait mode of #OPPOF21ProSeries. Launching on 12th April at 5 PM.#FlauntYourBest Know more: https://t.co/pCd5DDpcte pic.twitter.com/yAiWR2PtYT — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 9, 2022

The phone is said to be offered in three colours - Orange, Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black. The volume rockers are positioned on the left side while the power button is placed on the right. The handset will also come with a 3.5mm headphone, USB Type C, speaker grille and more.

Oppo F21 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

As far as prices are concerned, the Oppo F21 Pro 4G is likely to be priced at Rs 21,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 5G model could get a price tag of Rs 25,990 for the 8GB+128GB model.

