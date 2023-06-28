New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) There's so much more to Thai food than green, red or yellow curries, and bringing those authentic flavours of Thailand to the foodies of Delhi-NCR is an ongoing 'Thai food festival'.

The 10-day festival, currently underway at the Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, has been curated by expat guest chef Chaiwat Saengsawang and chef Theerawat -- especially flown in from W Bangkok Hotel exclusively for the food pop-up.

"Every dish on the festival menu is an authentic Thai experience carefully prepared to bring out the best combination of texture and taste to every bite.

"Thai food has a lot of depth of flavours, is fragrant and very similar to Indian cuisine and has interestingly gained a lot of popularity in the recent years," said Saengsawang, an expert in Thai cuisine, in a statement.

The ala-carte menu at the culinary journey includes a variety of appetisers, signature soups and salads, such as 'Chargrilled Eggplant Salad', 'Banana Blossom Crab Meat Salad', 'Tom Kha Hed Soup' and the 'Som Tum Corn'.

The expansive mains menu with every dish cooked using authentic Thai herbs and flavours, include an array of curries ranging from the signature 'Massaman Tofu Curry', 'Red Duck Curry', 'Tom Yum Prawn' and 'Cashew Chicken'.

These mains can be savoured with typical sides like kra pao, pad Thai, pad see or fried rice.

The food goes off the table on July 3.

