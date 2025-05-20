Hamirpur, May 20 (PTI) Food grains worth Rs 15.27 crore were distributed to the people of Hamirpur in the last four months under the public distribution scheme, the Himachal Pradesh government said on Tuesday.

According to Hamirpur deputy commissioner Amarjeet Singh, the food grains were distributed to 5,34,135 people through 316 fair price shops.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Forecast for Several TN Districts Till May 22.

He instructed officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and the State Civil Supplies Corporation to ensure the optimum quality of the food items. He said regular inspections, along with sampling of food items, should be done.

The senior official informed that during the last four months, the department officials conducted 378 inspections, in which irregularities were found in one case. Apart from this, 30 samples of various food items were also taken, out of which one sample was found unfit due to being poor.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: 4 Killed, 17 Injured After Passenger Bus Returning From Wedding Reception Rams Into Cement-Loaded Truck in Vikarabad.

He also directed the officials to take strict action in cases of the use of banned single-use plastic.

The proposals to open new fair price shops in various areas of the district were also discussed, and the committee decided to approve the applications that fulfilled the prescribed criteria of the department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)