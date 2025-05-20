Chennai, May 20: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a forecast warning of heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. According to the latest bulletin, isolated heavy showers are expected in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri till May 22. In its overall outlook, the RMC stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during this period.

The forecast comes as parts of the state have already been experiencing intermittent pre-monsoon showers in recent days. In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy on Tuesday. The city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in some areas over the next couple of days. The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to hover around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Today, May 19: Heavy Rains Forecast for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri for Next 2 Days.

The RMC also noted that favourable conditions are developing for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon is expected to progress over additional parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Maldives-Comorin region, the south and central Bay of Bengal, and some areas of the northeast Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days. The Meteorological Department has advised residents, particularly those in hilly and low-lying areas, to remain alert for possible localised flooding or landslides due to heavy rains. Weather Forecast Today, May 20: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Farmers and those involved in agriculture have also been urged to take appropriate precautions based on weather advisories. With the monsoon season expected to intensify in the coming weeks, officials are closely monitoring weather patterns and urging the public to follow updates through official channels.

