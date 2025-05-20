Vikarabad, May 20: At least four people lost their lives and around 17 others were injured in a collision between a cement-loaded truck and a bus under the Parigi police station limits in Vikarabad district of Telangana. The mishap occurred around 1:45 am on Monday when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, rammed into the truck. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment. Ratnagiri Road Accident: 5 Dead After Car Plunges Into Jagbudi River Near Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra, Driver Suffers Serious Injuries (Watch Video).

According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police, K. Narayana Reddy, said ,"This accident took place early this morning around 1:45 am between a cement-loaded truck and a bus. The bus was carrying people who were returning from a reception to Shahbad. Four people died, and around 17 others were injured. They were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad, and the deceased bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)