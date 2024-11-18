Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat slammed the Election Commission, questioning their alleged inaction against BJP leaders spreading divisive rhetoric during the Jharkhand elections.

She specifically targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for using the term "infiltrators," asking for whom they are using this word and what the EC is doing to address the issue

Brinda Karat said, "The way PM Modi and other BJP leaders have campaigned here what is the EC doing? For whom are they using the word infiltrators? If there are infiltrators in Jharkhand then what were they doing for the past 10 years? They do not have any issues with the polls. They say that infiltrators have taken the land of tribals but it is actually BJP which is taking away the lands."

Karat alleged that the BJP has been using this term to hide their wrongdoing, particularly regarding taking away tribal lands in Santhal Pargana.

"We staged a protest there. The BJP and RSS are doing this to hide their crime and try to divide the people. Adani, Ambani and several other companies from Gujarat have taken the lands of tribals forcefully without permission from the gram panchayat of Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand. These kinds of politics are based on lies and misuse of money. Where is the EC? They are losing the polls. They have only one agenda, to create division. We are fighting on 9 seats and working to defeat the BJP," she added.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections are undergoing polling in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the first phase, voting was conducted peacefully in the 43 constituencies on November 13. While elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20. (ANI)

