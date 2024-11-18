Mumbai, November 18: In a bizarre incident, 2 men posed as Mahanagar Gas employees and stole gold jewellery from an elderly woman in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. The Mumbai police have booked two unidentified individuals for allegedly posing as employees of a gas utility company and stealing gold ornaments from a 52-year-old woman on Saturday, November 16.

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, the complainant, Hemlata Gandhi, a homemaker living in Ghatkopar West, was alone at home around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown person rang the doorbell. Claiming to be an employee of Mahanagar Gas Company, he said he needed to check for gas leakage. Gandhi allowed the man into her house, and he proceeded to the kitchen to inspect the gas connection. Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Youths With ‘Fake’ Job Promises, Flees With Their Phones To Manage Expenses of 2 Wives, Say Police.

Men Poses as Mahanagar Gas Employees, Dupe Elderly Woman

A few minutes later, another man entered the house as the door was open and shut it from inside. The accused then made Gandhi sit on the floor, gagged her with a handkerchief, and threatened to kill her if she screamed. They forcibly removed her gold bangles, mangalsutra, and a gold chain worth INR 3 lakh before fleeing the scene. The men, aged between 25-30 years, conversed in Hindi and also assaulted Gandhi, injuring her right eye and face.

Mumbai Police File Case Against Unidentified Men

After the incident, Gandhi informed her husband, and they reported the crime to the Ghatkopar police. Based on their complaint, the unidentified suspects were booked under sections 309(6) (gang committing dacoity) and 3(5) (joint criminal) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mumbai Shocker: 5 Dogs Found Dead With Tied Mouths in Nullah in Kandivali, Case Filed.

The police said that they are scrutinising CCTV footage from the area and checking past criminal records to identify the culprits.

