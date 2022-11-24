Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Security forces on Thursday recovered a pressure-cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb, weighing about 5kg, near Kademeta camp in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, an official said.

The bomb was located around 100 metres from Palli-Barsur main road near the camp, in the Chhotedongar police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar said the district force and ITBP jawans found a wire during a road sanitisation operation.

On suspicion of an IED device, the forces searched the area and found the explosive.

They immediately informed the higher-ups.

On receiving information, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Narayanpur police reached the spot and diffused the explosive device, the SP added. (ANI)

