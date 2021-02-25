Nabarangpur (Odisha) [India], February 25 (ANI): A wild bear that fell into an abandoned 20-feet deep pit was rescued after almost 20 hours by the Forest Department in Odisha's Nabarangpur on Tuesday.

The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.

According to a forest official: "A team reached the spot on Tuesday morning after getting the information from the villagers. The 10-hour long operation succeeded in capturing the animal. The bear was later released into the wild after medical examination. (ANI)

