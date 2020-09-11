Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): A forest ranger of Indravati Tiger Reserves was killed by Naxals at Kondrezi village in Bijapur on Friday, said P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar.

The deceased Rathram Patel hailed from Baloda Bazar district.

Also Read | NEET 2020: No Lockdown in Punjab on September 13 In View of Entrance Exams.

The police reached the spot and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)