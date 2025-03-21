Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The country's forex reserves increased by USD 305 million to USD 654.271 billion during the week ended March 14, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by USD 15.267 billion to USD 653.966 billion and registered the sharpest weekly rise in two years. The spike in foreign reserves was partly attributed to the USD 10 billion forex swap done by the Reserve Bank of India.

Also Read | Deportation of Indians by US: India Strongly Registered Its Concerns With Trump Authorities on Treatment Meted Out to Deportees, Says MEA in Lok Sabha.

The reserves have been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves increased to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended March 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 96 million to USD 557.186 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 20th Roza of Ramzan on March 21 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 66 million to USD 74.391 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 51 million to USD 18.262 billion, the apex bank added.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 283 million at USD 4.431 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)