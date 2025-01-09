Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Former Minister of Industries and Commerce of Andhra Pradesh, Gudivada Amarnath held the TDP government responsible for the loss of lives in the stampede at Tirupati alleging that it was a total failure on part of the administration and termed it as a black day in the history of the TTD.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said five of the persons who lost their lives belong to Visakhapatnam district and some of the injured are in serious condition and the entire incident took place due to the negligence and total failure of administrative skills of the government and TTDP.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces INR 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of 6 Devotees Who Died in Stampede During Ticket Distribution at Temple in Tirupati, CM Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Loss of Lives.

He said, "Vaikunta Ekadasi is the most auspicious day as on that day the doors would be opened and devotees would throng to have darshan of the Lord on day and this has been a practice since decades and it is the bounden duty of the TTD and government to make proper arrangements."

"During the term of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, keeping in view the importance of the day and the heavy rush, the Vaikunta Dwaram was kept open for ten days allowing the devotees to have darshan. The coalition government is more interested in mud-slinging and raking up controversy after controversy starting with the Tirupati Laddu and blaming it on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, giving no respect to the sanctity and popularity of the holy shrine, "he further said.

Also Read | Hair Loss Mystery Triggers Panic in Villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana, Health Officials Begin Probe As Residents Experiencing Sudden Baldness.

"Incidents of stampedes never occurred before and the Chairman immediately after taking charge started giving political speeches which showed the intention of the coalition government," he added and demanded that action should be taken against all those responsible and exgratia should be paid to the victims.

Other YSRCP leaders also targeted the Chandrababu Naid government, former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy slammed the coalition government over the tragic stampede incident at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, attributing it to administrative failure.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and questioned the lack of proper arrangements for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan, despite knowing that lakhs of devotees would attend. Six people died and 40 others have been injured in the stampede at the Tirupati Temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)